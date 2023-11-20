The Front Page: reaction as Daryl Jacob takes over from Harry Cobden on Bravemansgame in Betfair Chase

Tom Kerr, Lee Mottershead and Peter Scargill are your panel for a review of the biggest stories in racing.

In this week's edition, we start with the breaking news that Daryl Jacob will ride Bravemansgame for the first time in the Betfair Chase, look back at a busy weekend at Cheltenham and Navan, hear about the latest news in the John Dance investigation, and finish with a not-exactly-expert preview of Frankie Dettori's expected appearance in I'm A Celebrity.

Read these next:

Daryl Jacob to ride Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase as Paul Nicholls confirms plans to run at Haydock

Paul Nicholls: Bravemansgame will go back to being Harry Cobden's ride - there's not even a question about it

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.