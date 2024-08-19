Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: race of the year at York?

Join James Stevens, Chris Cook and Conor Fennelly to discuss the hot topics in horse racing?

Conor looks at new plans for a race series in Ireland, which has prompted the threat of legal action from the likes of Willie Mullins.

It is a brilliant Ebor Festival at York this week and the panel discuss City Of Troy's chances at York.

James raises concerns over a new policy for syndicate members.

