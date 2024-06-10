The Front Page: countdown to Royal Ascot plus the exit of Nevin Truesdale and the decline of the parade ring

In this week’s edition of The Front Page, Tom Kerr is joined by Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill to talk all things Royal Ascot.

Front and centre is the recent debate over whether the royal meeting is losing its lustre for international runners unimpressed by the prize-money on offer. The panel also discusses a remarkable pre-Ascot spending spree by a rising force in the sport, John Gosden's tough start to the season and the big clashes at next week's meeting.

Also on the agenda is the exit of Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale – the panel discusses his record at the top and asks what sort of person might take over the role later in the year.

Finally, the team follows up a Chris Cook column which called for the BHA to ensure horses spend time in the pre-parade and parade rings, following concerns that racegoers who want to actually see racehorses are getting a raw deal.

