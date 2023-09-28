Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast

Racing Postcast: Arc and Newmarket weekend tips and preview show with Graeme Rodway

David Jennings is joined by Graeme Rodway and James Stevens to preview the action from Newmarket and Longchamp this weekend. 

The panel begin by focusing on four races from a brilliant card at Newmarket on Saturday and then they get stuck into a cracking meeting over at Longchamp culminating in the feature race of the weekend, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Racing Post staff
Published on 28 September 2023Last updated 19:59, 28 September 2023
