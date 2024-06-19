Racing Post logo
Good Morning Royal Ascot

Watch: live Royal Ascot day two preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Kate Tracey

Join David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Kate Tracey as they provide their best horse racing tips for day two of Royal Ascot 2024. Sponsored by @paddypower.

Featuring the best tips, insights and analysis for the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Duke of Cambridge Stakes and the Queen's Vase!

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

