Good Morning Royal Ascot

Watch: live Royal Ascot day three preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Maddy Playle and Martin Dixon

Join David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Maddy Playle and Martin Dixon as they provide their best horse racing tips for day three of Royal Ascot 2024. Sponsored by @paddypower.

Featuring the best tips, insights and analysis for the Ascot Gold Cup, Ribblesdale Stakes and Buckingham Palace Stakes!

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

