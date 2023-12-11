Top two-milers place Irish Crystal in prime position in Tote Ten to Follow

The leading two-milers El Fabiolo and Jonbon lived up to the expectations of Tote Ten to Follow players as two of the most popular picks at the start of the competition came through their weekend assignments with flying colours.

If relative popularity is any guide to their merits then El Fabiolo should shade the argument if they do clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 20 before a more certain encounter in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was selected by 70.8% of teams, who benefit by 22.20 points for his success in Sunday’s Hilly Way Chase, while Jonbon commanded 66.6% of teams’ support. They pick up 51.30 points for his Tingle Creek victory which, when added to the 21.45 garnered for his victory in Cheltenham’s Shloer Chase on the competition’s opening weekend, puts the Nicky Henderson-trained chaser top of the list of leading horses.

The pair’s successes also ensure that team Irish Crystal consolidates its position atop the leaderboard, with its number two and three teams continuing to share top billing with Lucky Penny 3 on 252.75 points, with back-up in the shape of its number one team poised in fourth on 241.38 points and its number 25 team in sixth on 232.05.

Also muscling on to the list of leading horses in sixth is Not So Sleepy, who took 35.00 points for victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle in the absence of the game’s most popular horse, Constitution Hill.

Richmond Lake moves into eighth place after taking his seasonal total to 29.15 with his second victory of the competition to add to a Wetherby success last month. Both winners found favour with just 0.1% of players and so did not disturb the status quo among the leading teams.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Jonbon 66.6% 72.75 points

2 Datsalrightgino 0.3% 71.10

3 Royale Pagaille 1.6% 56.00

4 Coko Beach 0.2% 46.80

5 I Am Maximus 0.8% 40.60

6 Not So Sleepy 0.1% 35.00

7 Fastorslow 12.2% 34.20

8 Richmond Lake 0.1% 29.15

9 Teahupoo 13.2% 29.10

10 Favori De Champdou 0.1% 28.90

LEADING TEAMS

1 Irish Crystal 2 252.75 points

1 Irish Crystal 3 252.75

1 Lucky Penny 3 252.75

4 Irish Crystal 1 241.38

5 Vanessadrivesjohnmad 234.77

6 Irish Crystal 25 232.05

7 Fez 11 231.85

8 Patxaran 3 224.97

9 Salsabil 2 224.35

9 Robert Winchcole 7 7 224.35

LEADER'S STABLE - Irish Crystal 2

Jonbon 72.75 points

Datsalrightgino 71.10

Fastorslow 34.10

State Man 26.10

El Fabiolo 22.20

Mahler Mission 14.40

Bravemansgame 12.00

Constitution Hill 0

Galopin Des Champs 0

Protektorat 0

