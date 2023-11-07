Protektorat can get our Tote Ten to Follow team off to a flying start in Betfair Chase

He may be an obvious selection, but Constitution Hill is impossible to leave out of any Ten to Follow list. If he keeps fit he will mop up at Grade 1 level.

Shishkin won the Ascot Chase and Aintree Bowl last season and will have a tilt at some prestigious races again this season. This could be his final campaign at the very top.

State Man was unlucky to bump into Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle last season but still won four Grade 1s and he should pick up plenty of points again.

Last season’s Betfair Chase winner Protektorat can get some early points on the board with a repeat success at Haydock. He didn’t fare too well after that win but he has a huge engine when he’s right.

Gerri Colombe is my idea of the Gold Cup winner. He was turned over by The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory but would beat him comfortably over further.

For me, The Real Whacker won’t see out the Gold Cup trip but I can envisage connections having a crack at the King George and then possibly the Ryanair and both races will suit.

Corach Rambler won the Ultima and the Grand National last season. He might be tested out at Grade 1 level this term and all roads will lead to a defence of his crown in April.

Followers of Marine Nationale don’t have to worry about a clash with Constitution Hill as he is going novice chasing. He won the Supreme in style and is a must for any stable.

Il Etait Temps was a shock winner of the Grade 1 novice hurdle at Leopardstown in February. He’s very keen but should make a good chaser.

Irish Point was touched off by Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond but got a deserved Grade 1 win at Aintree and has the gears for a range of trips.

Adrian Wall's Ten to Follow

Constitution Hill

Corach Rambler

Gerri Colombe

Il Etait Temps

Irish Point

Marine Nationale

Protektorat

Shishkin

State Man

The Real Whacker

Now read:

Constitution Hill primed for Fighting Fifth return as 13 entries made for Newcastle Grade 1

Impressive Iroko 10-1 for Brown Advisory after stylish win - but trainer has warning for punters

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content