'Remarkably he's still improving in his massive frame' - Jason Weaver picks his Ten to Follow

Plenty expected to win on his return in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, but I thought he ran a cracker when he had to be switched two or three times in the straight. Hopefully that can now set him up for a big season in the top middle-distance races.

seems to be a horse that people have forgotten about. Keep an eye on him as I can see him shaping up to be a St Leger horse later in the season.

I could not have been any more impressed with in the Cheshire Oaks. She was explosive on the clock in tough conditions and could be even better on a quick surface during the summer.

is unlikely to be ready in time for the Gold Cup but you can expect him to be strong towards the end of the season in a division he dominated last year. He will be hard to beat in cup races.

His stablemate has a tremendous attitude and was seen only once last year when well beaten in the 2,000 Guineas. Connections' patience can be rewarded.

My ITV colleagues were laughing at me when I suggested this, but William Buick will still have a hard choice in choosing Modern Games over at Royal Ascot. Native Trail ran really well on his return at Newmarket, when he was rusty, and heads to the Queen Anne next.

Among the sprinters, thrived on the drop back in trip and was so impressive at the weekend at Haydock. He'll be hard to beat in the Commonwealth Cup and should take top rank in all the big sprints. still has a lovely profile to progress and could be absolutely anything.

My left-field shout is . She's an unbeaten filly in France and looks a lovely horse in the long term. Three-year-olds get a huge amount of weight at the back end of the season and she could be an Arc prospect for master trainer Andre Fabre.

Finally, has to go in as, remarkably, he's still improving in his massive frame. The legendary, late Charlie Whittingham said the thoroughbred is always at his best as a five-year-old as he'll be filling the barrel.

Jason Weaver's Ten to Follow

Adayar

Circle Of Fire

Desert Crown

Kyprios

Little Big Bear

Native Trail

Pensee Du Jour

Point Lonsdale

Royal Aclaim

Savethelastdance

