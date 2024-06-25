Khaadem the top Ten to Follow scorer in pulsating points-fest at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot turned the leaderboard for the Tote Ten to Follow upside down, which is just as you would expect with seven of the competition’s 23 bonus races taking place across the meeting’s pulsating five days.

The new leader of the competition, Rectory Pole2, snaffled up 218 points by bagging four of those bonus races thanks to the exploits of Charyn, Rosallion, Auguste Rodin and Kyprios, to put that team on 349.47 points, a whisker ahead of Black Diamonds12 on 349.44. That team includes Inisherin rather than Auguste Rodin but, perhaps crucially, does not contain Irish Derby contender Los Angeles, who has already made a minor contribution thanks to his placing in the Derby.

The first of those winners, Charyn , set the ball rolling in the meeting’s opening contest and, thanks to Tote returns of £6.04, remained for most of the week the most significant contributor, not just to the total of the team that heads the leaderboard but to 12.1% of all players.

That was until Khaadem strode back into town to take the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for the second successive year. Faith in the eight-year-old bossing the race again was not huge as he was returned Tote dividends of £22.50 to make him the season’s top points scorer on 72.50 but rewarding just 0.3% of teams.

Rather more popular were St James’s Palace scorer Rosallion , who collected 54.90 points for 31.2% of teams and looks set to be a major contender in all the top mile races for the rest of the season, the Prince of Wales’s victor Auguste Rodin (53.98 points for 19.4% of teams) and the winner who will have received the biggest cheer from Ten to Follow supporters, Kyprios . His Gold Cup success for 53.35 points made 68.2% of teams happy.

Less predictable was the success of Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes , for which Tote returns of £20.60 lifted the points he gained for 0.4% of teams to 40.60.

Inisherin had 20.4% of teams cheering after victory for 54.85 points in the Commonwealth Cup, but just 4.4% picked up 55.90 points from Porta Fortuna in that day’s Coronation Stakes.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Khaadem 0.3% of teams 72.50 points

2 Ezeliya 17% 59.60

3 Charyn 12.1% 56.04

4 Porta Fortuna 4.4% 55.90

5 City Of Troy 42% 55.65

6 Rosallion 31.2% 54.90

7 Inisherin 20.1% 54.85

8 Auguste Rodin 19.4% 53.98

9 Kyprios 68.2% 53.35

10 Isle Of Jura 0.4% 40.60

LEADING TEAMS

1 Rectory Pole2 349.47 points

2 Black Diamonds12 349.44

3 Wilhelmina16 348.12

4 Adair3 347.32

5 Monarch Twins7 345.93

6 Olly6 336.97

7 Wayne Spink06 336.69

8 Pyledriver1400-V 336.13

9 TJ3 335.82

10 Troys all done 335.07

LEADER'S TEAM - Rectory Pole2 349.47 points

Ezeliya 59.60 points

Charyn 56.04

City Of Troy 55.65

Rosallion 54.90

Auguste Rodin 53.98

Kyprios 53.35

Opera Singer 13.60

Los Angeles 2.35

Economics 0.00

Notable Speech 0.00

