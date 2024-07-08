City Of Troy keeps the Rectory Pole flag flying in the Tote Ten to Follow

He may not have impressed everyone with his success in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes but City Of Troy has struck the front in the Tote Ten to Follow as the top points contributor this season.

Victory in the Sandown Group 1 brought 52.26 points for 42% of players – the fifth most picked horse in the competition – and there will be plenty hoping that the rest of his campaign involves races in which he is again long odds-on to succeed. The 58% of players who were without faith that City Of Troy would bounce back from his 2,000 Guineas flop will be hoping otherwise.

City Of Troy’s Ballydoyle stablemates occupy four places in the top ten, with the Derby third Los Angeles ensconced in fourth thanks to his Irish Derby success which yielded 54.10 points for 36.3% of players (the sixth most popular horse picked).

The other Aidan O’Brien-trained contenders among the top points scorers are Auguste Rodin and Kyprios, with the latter – who is the most popular pick in the competition with 68.2% behind him – keeping out of the top ten the Lancashire Oaks winner Queen Of The Pride . She garnered 25.74 points at Haydock to add to the 22.70 she picked up in the Pinnacle Stakes at the same track last month.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly is now on 48.44 points. However, no-one saw her points-scoring potential at the start of the game – except presumably the Gosdens – as she has no followers in the competition.

Also hovering on the fringes of the leaderboard in 15th is Dubai Honour who collected the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the weekend for the William Haggas stable, along with 36.80 points for 0.7% of players.

Grateful for the strong showing by the Ballydoyle big guns is the team at the top of the leaderboard on 455.83 points, Rectory Pole 2, which includes the four O’Brien hotshots.

However, poised just behind on 454.79 points is Horseshoes 4, who would have been one of the few outfits cheering on the Eclipse runner-up Al Riffa, whose strong finish earned 13.75 points and the promise of more to come.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 City Of Troy 42% of teams 107.91 points

2 Khaadem 0.3% 72.50

3 Ezeliya 17% 59.60

4 Los Angeles 36.3% 56.45

5 Charyn 12.1% 56.04

6 Porta Fortuna 4.4% 55.90

7 Rosallion 31.2% 54.90

8 Inisherin 20.1% 54.85

9 Auguste Rodin 19.4% 53.98

10 Kyprios 68.2% 53.35

LEADING TEAMS

1 Rectory Pole 2 455.83 points

2 Horseshoes 4 454.79

3 Pyledriver 1400V 442.49

4 Tj3 442.18

5 Brian Johnstone 10 441.04

6 Widnes Cup Kings 426.24

7 Robert Winchcole117 416.31

8 Robert Winchcole115 415.26

9 Robert Winchcole112 414.39

9 Robert Winchcole1 414.39

LEADER'S TEAM - Rectory Pole2 455.83 points

City Of Troy 107.91 points

Ezeliya 59.60

Los Angeles 56.45

Charyn 56.04

Rosallion 54.90

Auguste Rodin 53.98

Kyprios 53.35

Opera Singer 13.60

Economics 0.00

Notable Speech 0.00

