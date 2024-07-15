Newmarket Group 1 scorers change the picture in Tote Ten to Follow

Powerful performances from Porta Fortuna and Mill Stream in the Group 1 races at Newmarket’s July festival promoted that pair into the top ten of leading horses in the Tote Ten to Follow competition and provided a springboard for some teams to leap up the leaderboard.

Porta Fortuna collected 28.11 points in the Falmouth Stakes to add to the 55.90 from her Coronation Stakes success to move into second place overall on the leaderboard behind only Derby winner City Of Troy.

The daughter of Caravaggio had already finished second in the 1,000 Guineas when entries for the competition were made at the end of May so it is a little surprising that only 4.4 per cent of players latched on to the Donnacha O’Brien-trained filly as a likely sort for more big-race success, especially as she had landed the Albany and Cheveley Park Stakes as a two-year-old and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Similarly under-supported was Mill Stream, with only 4.5 per cent of players cheering him home as he collected 64.50 points in the July Cup to add to the 1.75 points for finishing third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. He is now fourth in the table of points scorers.

Mill Stream had also advertised his claims before the competition started, having won the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes in May, but was largely overlooked by Ten to Follow players.

Neither of the two leading teams, Rectory Pole 2 or Horseshoes 4, have the major Newmarket scorers in their lists so the status quo remains the same. However, Robert Winchcole117 moved five places up the table thanks to Porta Fortuna and MyCatash 44 did even better, selecting both Mill Stream and Porta Fortuna. That outfit has risen 55 places into tenth on the leaderboard.

The weekend’s other Group 1, the Grand Prix de Paris , highlighted the Arc credentials of the winner Sosie . However, Ten to Follow fans were unable to rack up any scores with the son of Sea The Stars as the Andre Fabre-trained winner was not included among the initial 500 horses when the competition began at the end of May, having won only a modest Longchamp conditions race at that stage.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 City Of Troy 42% 107.91 points

2 Porta Fortuna 4.4% 84.01

3 Khaadem 0.3% 72.50

4 Mill Stream 4.5% 66.25

5 Ezeliya 17% 59.60

6 Los Angeles 36.3% 56.45

7 Charyn 12.1% 56.04

8 Rosallion 31.2% 54.90

9 Inisherin 20.1% 54.85

10 Auguste Rodin 19.4% 53.98

LEADING TEAMS

1 Rectory Pole 2 455.83 points

2 Horseshoes 4 454.79

3 Robert Winchcole117 444.42

4 Tj3 443.78

5 Pyledriver 1400V 442.49

6 Wayne Spink 06 441.16

7 Brian Johnstone 10 441.04

8 Robert Winchcole1114 439.67

9 Robert Winchcole116 438.80

10 MyCatAsh 44 437.56

LEADER'S TEAM - Rectory Pole2 455.83 points

City Of Troy 107.91 points

Ezeliya 59.60

Los Angeles 56.45

Charyn 56.04

Rosallion 54.90

Auguste Rodin 53.98

Kyprios 53.35

Opera Singer 13.60

Economics 0.00

Notable Speech 0.00

