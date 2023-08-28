Mostahdaf proves the key summer transfer as Paddington takes the Haaland role

Adding Paddington to your Tote Ten to Follow squad in the summer transfer window is similar to putting Erling Haaland in your Fantasy Premier League team the week after he’s scored a hat-trick: you know you may have missed the best moments but you dare not leave him out.

Before the window opened 29.9 per cent of players owned Paddington, and benefited from 158.88 points thanks to competition successes in the St James’s Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes. That percentage rose to 44.3 during the window which closed at the start of York’s Ebor meeting but those who climbed on board were disappointed as the 4-6 favourite for the four-runner Juddmonte International failed to score or even gain some runner-up points.

Instead, it was followers of Mostahdaf – whose support base rose from 0.5 per cent to 11.4 – who collected 54.20 points and saw the Shadwell star rise from sixth in the standings to second.

The other big scorer at York was Live In The Dream, whose shock Nunthorpe success with a £51.25 Tote return brought a stonking 101.25 points to 0.5 per cent of far-sighted players and lifted Adam West’s charge to fifth in the list of achievers.

Warm Heart, who gained 40.10 points for her success in the Yorkshire Oaks, goes into seventh spot but with only 0.8 per cent of players benefiting, while third home Savethelastdance remains the competition’s most popular selection as she is in 58.5 per cent of teams.

Still out in front on the leaderboard is Q3 thanks to bringing in Mostahdaf and Nunthorpe runner-up Highfield Princess and shipping out Desert Crown and Modern Games.

However, the pack is closing, with Bergermeister 2 narrowing the lead to less than eight points thanks to the presence of Prix Jacques le Marois scorer Inspiral and Lonsdale Stakes winner Coltrane in his line-up.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Paddington 44.3% selected158.88 points

2 Mostahdaf 11.4% 123.30

3 Shaquille 13.9% 117.10

4 Auguste Rodin 35% 109.86

5 Live In The Dream 0.5% 101.25

6 Triple Time 1.3% 92.50

7 Warm Heart 0.8% 71.90

8 Mqse De Sevigne 0.2% 71.40

9 Desert Hero 2.6% 66.70

10 Quickthorn 0.9% 64.80

LEADING TEAMS

1q3 677.00 points

2 Bergermeister 2 669.19

3 Robert Winchcole55 16 649.45

4 Robert Winchcole55 14 647.96

5 Loki Lads 9 635.32

6 Cap Juluca 42 628.66

7 DWT5 620.13

8 a13 608.61

9 Medway Valley Stud 607.75

10 Me and Sarah Markham 5 607.27

LEADER'S STABLE

Paddington 158.88

Shaquille 117.10

Auguste Rodin 109.86

Hukum 59.60

Soul Sister 55.64

Mostahdaf 54.20

Tahiyra 52.67

Savethelastdance 42.45

Chaldean 13.30

Highfield Princess 13.30

