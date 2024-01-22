L’Homme Presse and Allaho add Fitz to the mix as Ten to Follow warms up

A dramatic 90 minutes on Sunday afternoon changed the picture considerably in Tote Ten to Follow standings for the Fitz28 team as it jumped 16 places to third in the table and right on the heels of leaders Irish Crystal 2 and Lucky Penny 3.

Allaho’s victory in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles brought in 21.20 points and then L’Homme Presse added a further 12.83 points with a victorious comeback in the Fleur de Lys Chase at Lingfield.

Although 24.7% of players have Allaho in their squads and 11.8% have L’Homme Presse on board, that does not include the team of Irish Crystal 2, who still managed to nudge further ahead of their nearest pursuer thanks to the 1.10 points garnered by Protektorat in chasing L’Homme Presse to the line at Lingfield.

While neither of Sunday’s big winners managed to gain a place on the top ten of leading horses, the previous week’s rescheduled Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle did make a dent on the standings as Readin Tommy Wrong picked up 41.90 points to add to 12.60 points gained at Cork in November. The 54.50 points puts him in sixth position but benefits only 0.1% of players.

Just outside the top ten, Grey Dawning is now on 39.35 points after success in Warwick’s Hampton’s Novices’ Chase, but again to the benefit of only 0.3% of players.

In contrast, Jonbon, the top-scoring horse in the competition, will be cheered on by a third of all competitors when he returns to the racecourse for what betting suggests will be a penalty kick in the rearranged Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Datsalrightgino, the second-highest scorer this season, will also be back on course as a contender for the Cotswold Chase in which the likely favourite will be Royale Pagaille, another in the top ten.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Jonbon 66.6% 72.75 points

2 Datsalrightgino 0.3% 71.10

3 Hewick 0.4% 68.50

4 Nassalam 0.1% 63.50

5 Royale Pagaille 1.6% 56.00

6 Readin Tommy Wrong 0.1% 54.50

7 Galopin Des Champs 69.7% 53.80

8 State Man 50.7% 52.50

9 Coko Beach 0.2% 46.80

10 Bob Olinger 0.9% 46.20

LEADING TEAMS

1 Irish Crystal 2 377.55 points

2 Lucky Penny 3 373.85

3 Fitz28 373.28

4 Fitz14 372.37

5 Fitz129 372.37

6 Arkle 372.17

7 More letters than numbers 16 372.07

8 Mystery Angel 370.37

9 joeywhite81 368.89

10 najb14 368.75

LEADER'S STABLE - Irish Crystal 2

Jonbon 72.75 points

Datsalrightgino 71.10

Galopin Des Champs 53.80

State Man 52.50

Fastorslow 34.20

Constitution Hill 27.20

Bravemansgame 25.70

El Fabiolo 22.20

Mahler Mission 14.40

Protektorat 3.70

