'I could see him making a strong bid for Derby glory' - Conor Fennelly picks his Ten to Follow

The sectional times ran at Leopardstown and during her 22-length demolition job in the Cheshire Oaks were spectacular and better ground could suit even more given her dam was at her best on firm going, so she leads my team.

looks a smart three-year-old for the Jessica Harrington team and I could see him making a strong bid for Derby glory before developing into one of the top middle-distance horses of the season.

endured a rough passage early on in the 2,000 Guineas, which seemed to light him up on his first try at a mile, but his devastating performance in the Phoenix Stakes last season that shouldn't be forgotten. His stablemate was a decent juvenile two seasons ago and looks to have come into his own now over 1m2f.

I was impressed with how got the job done in the Al Rayyan Stakes at Newbury. She settled beautifully and looks more the finished article now than when too keen in last season's St Leger. She would be well worth her place in the Gold Cup at Ascot.

ran a cracker when just edged out in the 1,000 Guineas and she could have the beating of Mawj if they meet again with that experience under her belt, while appeals as a filly going places after she stuck her neck out in commendable fashion to win a Listed race at York.

looked good when winning at Cork and is a live outsider for Epsom and the Irish Derby, while Dermot Weld's won her maiden nicely last time and could be a dark one for the Irish Oaks or Royal Ascot.

Completing my list is , who ran a cracker in the Arc and is the type to improve as the campaign goes on.

Conor Fennelly's Ten to Follow

Alder

Azazat

Haskoy

Little Big Bear

Luxembourg

Point Lonsdale

Savethelastdance

Sounds Of Heaven

Sprewell

Tahiyra



