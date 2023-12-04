Datsalrightgino lifts faithful four to top of Tote Ten to Follow leaderboard

Those players who were anticipating a tidy weekend haul from the two most popular hurdlers in the competition, Constitution Hill and Impaire Et Passe, had their hopes dashed, first by the weather which forced the abandonment of Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth card and then by the storming finish of Teahupoo which overwhelmed Impaire Et Passe, odds-on favourite for the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

With 86 per cent of Tote Ten to Follow teams containing Constitution Hill there is plenty of interest in the sightings of the Nicky Henderson stable star, while Impaire Et Passe figures in 51.3 per cent of teams, compared with Champion Hurdle rival and stablemate State Man’s 50.7 per cent.

Teahupoo’s following is respectable at 13.2 per cent and, crucially, one of the teams that contain Gordon Elliott’s smart staying hurdler is Vanessadrives­johnmad, which has risen 60 places to fifth spot as it also includes Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase winner I Am Maximus. He was fourth of five in the betting for the Grade 1 event but no-one told him as he collected 40.60 points for just 0.8 per cent of stables.

Even more crucial for deciding the destination of the Ten to Follow prize was Datsalrightgino’s victory in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as his 16-1 SP was eclipsed by a Tote win return of £26.20 and place of £4.90 which conferred 71.10 points on the 0.3 per cent of stables who had the foresight to include him at the start of the competition.

Those faithful few include the three teams – Irish Crystal 2 and 3 and Lucky Penny 3 – who have leapt 1,200 places and swept into joint first place on the leaderboard, followed by Shona5266 who has Datsalrightgino plus Gerry Feilden winner Hansard, who collected 25.80 points for even fewer teams, 0.2 per cent of the entry.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Datsalrightgino 0.3% 71.10 points

2 Royale Pagaille 1.6% 56.00

3 Coko Beach 0.2% 44.70

4 I Am Maximus 0.8% 40.60

5 Fastorslow 12.2% 34.20

6 Teahupoo 13.2% 29.10

7 Favori De Champdou 0.1% 28.90

8 Blueking D'Oroux 0.5% 27.10

9 State Man 50.7% 26.10

10 Iberico Lord 0.3% 26.00

LEADING TEAMS

1 Irish Crystal 2 179.25 points

1 Irish Crystal 3 179.25

1 Lucky Penny 3 179.25

4 Shona5266 167.24

5 Vanessadrivesjohnmad 161.27

6 CGL21 158.57

7 Clockwork Donkeys 154.85

8 acg 29 154.75

8 acg 17 154.75

8 acg 30 154.75

JOINT LEADER'S STABLE – Irish Crystal 2

Datsalrightgino 71.10 points

Fastorslow 34.10

State Man 26.10

Jonbon 21.45

Mahler Mission 14.40

Bravemansgame 12.00

Constitution Hill 0

El Fabiolo 0

Galopin Des Champs 0

Protektorat 0

