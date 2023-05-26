'Bay Bridge has made giant strides since his comeback' - our Newmarket correspondent David Milnes's Ten to Follow

puts my list through an early test as he is set to line up in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday. He has made giant strides at home since his comeback third in France and could be a Coral-Eclipse candidate.

Sir Michael Stoute’s other big gun lost nothing in defeat when second in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes after a year off, when he was given a textbook Sandown ride by Richard Kingscote down the outside instead of going inside and chancing hitting traffic. He’ll make them go at Royal Ascot.

Newmarket is well represented in the Epsom Classics this year notably by , who has leading claims in the Betfred Derby if the ground is good. He could even benefit from the new off time of 1.30pm, which will give the watered surface less time to dry out.

John and Thady Gosden also have two nice chances in the Betfred Oaks including Musidora Stakes winner , who looks to have the tactical speed to get out of trouble if needed in the straight at Epsom.

Of the older brigade at Clarehaven, has looked her old self at home lately and could have a good summer kicking off in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom next week.

Charlie Appleby looks to have back where he wants him for the summer judging by his comeback win at Newmarket. I am sure he will prove hard to beat in the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes next time.

Of the Classic generation at Appleby's, should go well in the Derby and could be the type to mop up in the Irish Derby, or beyond that the Group races in France in the late summer and autumn.

Appleby’s Godolphin counterpart Saeed bin Suroor turned back the clock when running off the plane from Dubai to win the 1,000 Guineas and she could well follow up at Royal Ascot.

In the staying division, Roger Varan was thrilled with the comeback run of St Leger winner at York and he could be a big player in the Ascot Gold Cup. I also think there are races to be won with , trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, who was a good second in the Sagaro Stakes last time.

David Milnes's Ten to Follow

Adayar

Arrest

Bay Bridge

Desert Crown

Eldar Eldarov

El Habeeb

Emily Upjohn

Mawj

Military Order

Soul Sister

