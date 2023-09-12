Auguste Rodin back on top as Tahiyra starts to climb Ten to Follow leaderboard

The question of who will seize the mantle of the season’s top performer is still very much up for grabs and a similar tussle between stablemates Auguste Rodin and Paddington is taking place at the top of the Tote Ten to Follow leaderboard with the dual Derby winner having seized the initiative with victory in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes.

The 54.45 points earned there took Auguste Rodin back to the top of the table with his third competition success, just ahead of Paddington, who also has three points-scoring races on the board.

Tahiyra may still come into the equation in the closing months of the season and she moved into the top ten of competition scorers with her Matron Stakes success that brought 28.05 points.

As she features in 56.4 per cent of teams, the Aga Khan’s filly is the second-best supported in the game after Savethelastdance.

There was considerable disappointment, though, for supporters of another of the competition’s most popular selections when Highfield Princess finished unplaced in the Flying Five at the Curragh. Those teams that brought in Shaquille as a mid-season substitute were also left pointless as the enigmatic Julie Camacho-trained three-year-old fluffed his lines in the Haydock Sprint Cup.

The winner of that contest, Regional, was selected by just 0.9 per cent of players and earned his teams 42.90 points. Moss Tucker, the Flying Five victor, was even less popular, featuring in just 0.1 per cent of teams who benefited by 49.30 points.

Surprisingly, given the number of big points scorers at the Irish Champions Festival, the pecking order of the leading teams is little changed, although Uns56 creeps into seventh place thanks to 28.70 points from Eldar Eldarov’s Irish St Leger victory.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Auguste Rodin 35% of stables 164.31 points

2 Paddington 44.3% 158.88

3 Mostahdaf 11.4% 123.30

4 Shaquille 13.9% 117.10

5 Warm Heart 0.8% 102.90

6 Live In The Dream 0.5% 101.25

7 Triple Time 1.3% 92.50

8 Tahiyra 56.40% 80.72

9 Moss Tucker 0.1% 77.10

10 Mqse De Sevigne 0.2% 71.40

LEADING TEAMS

1 q3 759.50 points

2 Robert Winchcole55 16 731.95

3 Robert Winchcole55 14 730.46

4 Cap Juluca 42 724.66

5 Loki Lads 9 717.82

6 Uns56 703.46

7 Me and Sarah Markham 5 703.27

8 Bergermeister 2 697.24

9 a13 691.11

10 Medway Valley Stud 690.25

LEADER'S STABLE

Auguste Rodin 164.31 points

Paddington 158.88

Shaquille 117.10

Tahiyra 80.72

Hukum 59.60

Soul Sister 55.64

Mostahdaf 54.20

Savethelastdance 42.45

Chaldean 13.30

Highfield Princess 13.30

