TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'She can win a race like this' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 May 2024inPricewise Extra
Last updated 09:57, 8 May 2024
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'There is every chance he can run into a place at massive odds' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'She is totally unexposed at this longer trip' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices
- 'She is of considerable interest' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices
- 'He's been running with credit in competitive races' - Tom Segal with a British raider to back at the Punchestown festival
- 'She loves testing ground' - Tom Segal with today's late value play at Goodwood
more inPricewise Extra
- 'There is every chance he can run into a place at massive odds' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'She is totally unexposed at this longer trip' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices
- 'She is of considerable interest' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning prices
- 'He's been running with credit in competitive races' - Tom Segal with a British raider to back at the Punchestown festival
- 'She loves testing ground' - Tom Segal with today's late value play at Goodwood