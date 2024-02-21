'I'd like to think he has a very decent chance' - trainers on their contenders for the Turners and National Hunt Chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Willie Mullins, trainer of Fact To File , Gaelic Warrior and Facile Vega

Fact To File's in the Brown Advisory and the Turners. He's done everything right and has put in a huge trial for either race. I've always been leaning towards the Brown Advisory, but I'm just wondering what other horses in those colours are going in that direction. His speed figures are fantastic. I've had two different speed men tell me that. One of those guys told me that when he won his beginners' chase his speed figures were huge. They were going some lick down the back straight at the Dublin Racing Festival and he just kept on jumping and galloping right to the line. Gaelic Warrior was very free on his way down to the start and was on edge in the parade ring at Leopardstown. He may have just boiled over. Going left-handed didn't suit him. He's a bit down in himself, but I find that with good horses when they get beaten. A bit like boxers, they don't like it and get disappointed. We'll try to have him right for Cheltenham. The Turners was what we were thinking and he still has all the options, but the way he jumps and the speed at which he jumps, I certainly wouldn't have any problems putting him into a two-mile race going right-handed. We'll see. Facile Vega's been a disappointment and Paul [Townend] said he's just not back to his best yet. He's been frustrating so I'm working on a different training plan for him. With his pedigree, he could run in the Arkle, Turners or Brown Advisory. We'll see after his last couple of bits of work where we stand.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Ginny's Destiny

He's one of my aces of the week. He's surprised me a bit this season, but all he's done is keep improving and his rate of improvement at home has been mirrored on the track. He's rated 3lb higher than Stage Star was going into the Turners last year and he's ready to go into a Grade 1. The New course suits him well and, although he'll get further, this trip suits him. He's got to progress again, but I'd like to think he's got a very nice chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Grey Dawning

I'm very much looking forward to this horse. He's in the Brown Advisory on Wednesday and the Turners on Thursday, but if the festival were tomorrow our preference would be very much for the Brown Advisory. That's not a guarantee for anyone looking to have a bet, and we'll keep an eye on both races, see if the Turners cuts up at all, but at the moment the three-mile option is the one we favour. He was unlucky not to beat Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham in December after clattering the second-last and won comprehensively over three miles on soft ground at Warwick last time, so he's got a bit of experience under his belt, and although you can't pick the opposition, and Fact To File and Stay Away Fay will be hard to beat, along with a few others, what I can say is that we're very, very happy with our horse and he deserves his place near the head of the betting.