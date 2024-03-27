Ante-post Pricewise
premium
'She's beautifully bred and is definitely in the mix' - trainer quotes for the 1,000 Guineas
Favourite Ylang Ylang (left) beat fellow 1,000 Guineas entry See The Fire in the Fillies' MileCredit: Edward Whitaker
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 5 . . .
Karl Burke, trainer of Fallen Angel
I’m confident she’ll stay a mile. She’s a clean-winded filly and she’ll go straight to the Guineas, with a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting.
William Haggas, trainer of Love Dynasty
She's a possibility for the 1,000 Guineas, but if she gets there she won't have time for a prep run.
Published on 27 March 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:11, 27 March 2024
