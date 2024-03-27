'She's beautifully bred and is definitely in the mix' - trainer quotes for the 1,000 Guineas

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 5 . . .

Karl Burke, trainer of Fallen Angel

I’m confident she’ll stay a mile. She’s a clean-winded filly and she’ll go straight to the Guineas, with a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting.

William Haggas, trainer of Love Dynasty

She's a possibility for the 1,000 Guineas, but if she gets there she won't have time for a prep run.