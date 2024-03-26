Racing Post logo
'I can't quite believe the price he is' - trainer quotes for the 2,000 Guineas

Iberian and Tom Marquand win the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster
Iberian leads home possible 2,000 Guineas rivals Rosallion (second left) and Sunway (second right) in the Champagne StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 4 . . .

Karl Burke, trainer of Night Raider I think we're going to stick to Plan A and go for a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting with him. I think he's potentially a Group 1 horse but he's got to prove it yet and it's a big step up from two races round Southwell to being third favourite for the Guineas.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Alyanaabi and Deira Mile
We're very pleased with how Alyanaabi's doing and he's now in strong work. We worked on the grass for the first time this spring last Saturday and we were very happy with him. I hope the step up to a mile will suit him too. I'm contemplating running him in the Greenham Stakes, but we'll have to see what the ground is like as I wouldn't want to run him on soft ground two weeks before the 2,000 Guineas. Deira Mile will start off at Nottingham next week hopefully and we've got him in the race in case he doesn't stay. I view him more of a Derby prospect.

