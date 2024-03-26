'I can't quite believe the price he is' - trainer quotes for the 2,000 Guineas
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 4 . . .
Karl Burke, trainer of Night Raider I think we're going to stick to Plan A and go for a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting with him. I think he's potentially a Group 1 horse but he's got to prove it yet and it's a big step up from two races round Southwell to being third favourite for the Guineas.
Owen Burrows, trainer of Alyanaabi and Deira Mile
We're very pleased with how Alyanaabi's doing and he's now in strong work. We worked on the grass for the first time this spring last Saturday and we were very happy with him. I hope the step up to a mile will suit him too. I'm contemplating running him in the Greenham Stakes, but we'll have to see what the ground is like as I wouldn't want to run him on soft ground two weeks before the 2,000 Guineas. Deira Mile will start off at Nottingham next week hopefully and we've got him in the race in case he doesn't stay. I view him more of a Derby prospect.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 26 March 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:00, 26 March 2024
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the 2,000 Guineas
- 'He has a chance of making the frame at a huge price' - Tom Segal with a fancy for the 2,000 Guineas
- Big-race trends: look to Irish raiders in Champion Bumper but not necessarily the most fancied
- 'I think he's flying under the radar' - trainer quotes for the Champion Bumper
- Tom Segal tipped last year's Champion Bumper winner ante-post - and he has two big-priced fancies this time
- Big-race trends: the key statistics to help you find the winner of the 2,000 Guineas
- 'He has a chance of making the frame at a huge price' - Tom Segal with a fancy for the 2,000 Guineas
- Big-race trends: look to Irish raiders in Champion Bumper but not necessarily the most fancied
- 'I think he's flying under the radar' - trainer quotes for the Champion Bumper
- Tom Segal tipped last year's Champion Bumper winner ante-post - and he has two big-priced fancies this time