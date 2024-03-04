'I think he's flying under the radar' - trainer quotes for the Champion Bumper

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham on March 13 . . .

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jalon D'Oudairies , Romeo Coolio and The Yellow Clay

Jalon D'oudairies will go for this race and is a nice horse with a good attitude. He wants to win. Romeo Coolio has always shown up very well at home. He pulled a muscle which slowed us down a little a bit and I put myself under a bit of pressure to get a run into him in January. I think he'll come on plenty for that and he's a good horse. I think The Yellow Clay is flying under the radar. He doesn't do anything fancy at home and we were originally planning on going hurdling with him but he got a kick the day before his intended hurdling debut so we kept him to bumpers for the time being. He'll come on a lot from his run at the Dublin Racing Festival and he shaped well that day. I think he would've been second with a clear run. It wouldn't shock me if Jack [Kennedy] decided to ride him.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Farland , Quebecois and Teeshan

Teeshan had a bit of a reputation because he won his point-to-point so well and the pressure was on going to Exeter for his bumper debut, but he won very nicely. He took a long time to acclimatise when he came to us and hopefully he'll take a decent step forward from Exeter. We've also got Quebecois and I doubt I'd run two in the race. If we didn't run Teeshan, he'd go straight to Aintree instead. Quebecois is three-times the price of Teeshan but he arguably won just as well in his bumper at Exeter and is a half-brother to Brindisi Breeze. He was second in his point-to-point but all he's done since he's been with us is mature. I'd say Teeshan is sharper and more forward, whereas Quebecois is a big, strong chaser but still has a huge amount of ability.