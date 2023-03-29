Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy eyes a slice of the £100,000 guaranteed pool

It's low-grade all-weather stuff for the big Placepot guarantee at Wolverhampton, but we could have banker material in the first (5.30) in .

The four-year-old was admittedly below par when last seen three weeks ago, but that race may have come a bit quick after a win four days before, and he may have done too much too soon after missing the kick and being rushed up to lead. In any case, it was his first finish outside the top three in his last 11 all-weather starts, and he can be forgiven.

The next (6.00) is tougher, but ran a career-best last time on his handicap debut after a wind op despite a slipping saddle. The extra furlong will help as well.

, back down in class, should go well too, as should , a fair second in a better race last time.

The seller (6.30) is also difficult, but may well appreciate coming back to 7f after fading late last time, and the veteran will go close if repeating the form of any of his last few visits to this track.

In the fourth (7.00) performed well in three starts at big turf tracks and can make the most of the 7lb he receives from Cicero's Gift.

, sure to improve for the extra distance in the fifth (7.30), is another who looks banker material, while in the final leg (8.00), the selections are the consistent and , who can improve on his second run after a break and a wind op.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

5 Bascinet

6.00

4 Tennessee Dream

6 Mr Gloverman

7 Rossmore Nation

6.30

4 Fieldsman

6 Game Nation

7.00

2 Bussento

7.30

3 Flame Of Kodiac

8.00

6 Double Time

7 Oh Herberts Reign

1x3x2x1x1x2=12 lines

