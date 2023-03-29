Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Winklevi (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Course-and-distance winner who is well handicapped on past exploits. Will improve for the return to this track, where he has form figures of 223213532, including victory off 15lb higher.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Horn Cape (2.45 Hexham)
An imposing sort physically who is capable of defying a penalty for his improved Sedgefield success last week.
Dave Randall
Topspeed
Iberio (3.50 Taunton)
Bumped into an improver at Exeter last time and his conqueror has won again since to give the form a boost.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Grandeur D'Ame (3.35 Warwick)
Progressive sort who relished the switch to a left-handed track when beating subsequent Wincanton winner Thelasthighking by a wide margin at Stratford.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Red Rookie (3.35 Warwick)
Third in a deep race at Sandown behind Third Time Lucki when sent off favourite. Dropped a pound for that run and the forecast rain is welcome with all his career wins coming on soft or heavy ground.
Sam Hardy
West Country nap
Saint Segal (3.35 Warwick)
Progressive novice who comes here in fine form. Won at the course over hurdles last season and should still be well handicapped.
James Stevens
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
