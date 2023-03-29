Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

(5.30 Wolverhampton)

Course-and-distance winner who is well handicapped on past exploits. Will improve for the return to this track, where he has form figures of 223213532, including victory off 15lb higher.

Harry Wilson

Winklevi 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(2.45 Hexham)

An imposing sort physically who is capable of defying a penalty for his improved Sedgefield success last week.

Dave Randall

Horn Cape 14:45 Hexham View Racecard

Topspeed

(3.50 Taunton)

Bumped into an improver at Exeter last time and his conqueror has won again since to give the form a boost.

Dave Edwards

Iberio 15:50 Taunton View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(3.35 Warwick)

Progressive sort who relished the switch to a left-handed track when beating subsequent Wincanton winner Thelasthighking by a wide margin at Stratford.

Steve Mason

Grandeur D'Ame 15:35 Warwick View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.35 Warwick)

Third in a deep race at Sandown behind Third Time Lucki when sent off favourite. Dropped a pound for that run and the forecast rain is welcome with all his career wins coming on soft or heavy ground.

Sam Hardy

Red Rookie 15:35 Warwick View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.35 Warwick)

Progressive novice who comes here in fine form. Won at the course over hurdles last season and should still be well handicapped.

James Stevens

Saint Segal 15:35 Warwick View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.