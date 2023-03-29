Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Winklevi (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Course-and-distance winner who is well handicapped on past exploits. Will improve for the return to this track, where he has form figures of 223213532, including victory off 15lb higher.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Winklevi17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne (-lb)Tnr: David Evans

Eyecatcher

Horn Cape (2.45 Hexham)

An imposing sort physically who is capable of defying a penalty for his improved Sedgefield success last week.
Dave Randall

Silk
Horn Cape14:45 Hexham
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Hogan (5lb)Tnr: Ben Haslam

Topspeed

Iberio (3.50 Taunton)

Bumped into an improver at Exeter last time and his conqueror has won again since to give the form a boost.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Iberio15:50 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan (-lb)Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Handicappers' nap

Grandeur D'Ame (3.35 Warwick)

Progressive sort who relished the switch to a left-handed track when beating subsequent Wincanton winner Thelasthighking by a wide margin at Stratford.
Steve Mason

Silk
Grandeur D'Ame15:35 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Dark horse

Red Rookie (3.35 Warwick)

Third in a deep race at Sandown behind Third Time Lucki when sent off favourite. Dropped a pound for that run and the forecast rain is welcome with all his career wins coming on soft or heavy ground.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Red Rookie15:35 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy (-lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

West Country nap

Saint Segal (3.35 Warwick)

Progressive novice who comes here in fine form. Won at the course over hurdles last season and should still be well handicapped.
James Stevens

Silk
Saint Segal15:35 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan (-lb)Tnr: Jane Williams

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

'He could well be about to come in from the cold' - Paul Kealy with three selections on Thursday 

Get full access to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 18:24, 29 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips