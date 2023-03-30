Wetherby Placepot picks: Paul Kealy takes aim at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

With Visite Officielle refusing to race two weeks ago, the safest Placepot play in the opener at Wetherby is surely , who was an encouraging second on her hurdles debut at Southwell last time.

She has no form on soft ground, and neither does , but the pair do look the most likely players if they handle it.

Only seven go in the next (2.15) and with Howyouplaythegame well beaten Taunton on Thursday, it will probably be six. beat that one at Market Rasen just under three weeks ago anyway and a repeat under similar conditions should be good enough to hit the first two.

In the third (2.50), was found out in Grade 2 company in January on his last start, but even the form of his seventh at Cheltenham is way better than his rivals can boast and he'll surely be in the first three barring accidents.

It gets considerably tougher after that, but Fransham and Albert's Back routinely run well at Wetherby and are nicely treated on their best form, so they go in leg four (3.25).

The unexposed is first on the list for the fifth (3.55), while is sure to be much happier back on deep ground.

Rostello is difficult to weigh up in the last (4.25). He is well in under a penalty for a runaway 14-length win ten days ago, but is not sure to reproduce the form.

His previous two wins both coincidentally also by 14 lengths, were followed by a heavy defeat when returned reasonably quickly (six days and 19 days).

This is easier than on those occasions but I'll take him on with and , who both ran well last time and have slipped far enough in the weights to be interesting.

Wetherby Placepot perm

1.40

3 Bridget Breeze

8 Pougne Aminta

2.15

1 Somewhat Cloudy

2.50

1 Cruz Control

3.25

2 Fransham

4 Albert's Back

3.55

3 Lounge Lizard

5 East Street

4.25

3 Where's Hector

4 No Regrets

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

