The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday . . .

Olivia Maralda (2.25 Goodwood)

Olivia Maralda’s form this season is slightly distorted, at first glance it looks as though she hasn’t had the best of times but on closer inspection she has put in three strong performances. She can be forgiven her run in the 1,000 Guineas as conditions were against her and she was just held in a close finish in the Jersey Stakes, finishing that race off strongly. She won convincingly at Epsom in June and could find the track at Goodwood to her liking, especially if the ground dries up, and should put in another good performance.

Baheer (3.00 Goodwood)

Baheer has shown a lot of promise in his two runs this season. He travelled well on his racecourse debut and backed that performance up with a dominant win last time out. He is a very big horse, whose sire won the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in 2016, which should be of benefit here. The drop back to five furlongs should not be too much of an issue as he had the race won inside the final furlong last time out and should continue on his upward curve.

Classic (5.20 Goodwood)

Classic seems to have found his level in Class 3 handicaps with two impressive runs at Sandown, which included his first win this season last time out. He travels well in his races, although he can be keen at times, and acts on any ground. He has run well at Goodwood in the past and may now be hitting his peak which puts him in good stead for another good showing here.

