Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Snash (5.18 Newcastle)
Took advantage of a much reduced mark when scoring over course and distance last time, beating a subsequent winner. Still well-in on old form so looks capable of following up for trainer Tim Easterby.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Torchlight (6.20 Newcastle)
Progressive filly was second to a promising filly last time over this trip. Nothing in this race is up to that standard and she can break her maiden for her powerful yard.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
Lochnaver (3.05 Newcastle)
Got no run and shaped better than his finishing position at Wolverhampton last time. Paul Mulrennan, aboard for two of his three wins, gets back in the saddle today.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Met Office (3.37 Newcastle)
Successful twice in France, he had been below par since joining John Butler but showed his true colours when scoring at huge odds at Wolverhampton last week in an excellent time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Eddie G (1.50 Dundalk)
Stayed on well over 6f on debut at Naas to finish fourth and made late headway again last time out in a big-field maiden at Curragh. He should be suited by this step up in trip on his first all-weather start.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
