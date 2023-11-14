Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Snash (5.18 Newcastle)

Took advantage of a much reduced mark when scoring over course and distance last time, beating a subsequent winner. Still well-in on old form so looks capable of following up for trainer Tim Easterby.
Matt Gardner

Snash17:18 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Torchlight (6.20 Newcastle)

Progressive filly was second to a promising filly last time over this trip. Nothing in this race is up to that standard and she can break her maiden for her powerful yard.
Lee Sharp

Torchlight18:20 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Lochnaver (3.05 Newcastle)

Got no run and shaped better than his finishing position at Wolverhampton last time. Paul Mulrennan, aboard for two of his three wins, gets back in the saddle today.
Steffan Edwards

Lochnaver15:05 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Met Office (3.37 Newcastle)

Successful twice in France, he had been below par since joining John Butler but showed his true colours when scoring at huge odds at Wolverhampton last week in an excellent time.
Dave Edwards

Met Office15:37 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: John Butler

Dark horse

Eddie G (1.50 Dundalk)

Stayed on well over 6f on debut at Naas to finish fourth and made late headway again last time out in a big-field maiden at Curragh. He should be suited by this step up in trip on his first all-weather start.
Tom Gibbings

Eddie G13:50 Dundalk (A.W)
Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb)Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 14 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:06, 14 November 2023

