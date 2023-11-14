TippingAndrew Cooper
premium
'Two miles didn't work last time but she'll be a bigger price because of it' - Andrew Cooper with four tips on Wednesday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be far too good' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Dundalk on Wednesday
- 'She should be well tuned up for this' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He came from an unpromising position from a wide draw to snatch third' - three each-way plays for our Tuesday tipster
- 'She is well handicapped on the pick of her form' - Richard Birch with a Fakenham fancy
- 'He can significantly outrun probable big odds' - our Monday tipster has two chasers to back
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be far too good' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Dundalk on Wednesday
- 'She should be well tuned up for this' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He came from an unpromising position from a wide draw to snatch third' - three each-way plays for our Tuesday tipster
- 'She is well handicapped on the pick of her form' - Richard Birch with a Fakenham fancy
- 'He can significantly outrun probable big odds' - our Monday tipster has two chasers to back