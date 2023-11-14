The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Flag Flying (5.18 Newcastle)

Was unable to live up to the promise he showed when winning on debut as a two-year-old and thus was sold by top connections. He has since crashed down the weights and now runs off a much more reasonable mark of 77. An all-weather campaign looks to be on the card this autumn, and I'd be shocked if he didn't pick up a few races along the way for trainer Mark Loughnane, who often finds success during the all-weather season. He ran here eight days ago and had an unfortunate start, getting squeezed out of position, which did not help his chances, but was then brought along the near side rail and was going as well as anyone. He couldn't quickly pick up but did run on a bit at the end, suggesting that a return to six may be better for him.

Torchlight (6.20 Newcastle)

Unless King's Vanity can produce something very good on debut, this should go the way of the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly Torchlight. She showed plenty of improvement last time, and there was no shame in losing to Godophin's English Rose, who remained unbeaten and could be involved in some much bigger races next year. Torchlight beat everything else comfortably, including the reopposing Abbey Gardens. Connections don't send horses up to Newcastle for the sake of it, and I am sure she is heading there with a winning expectation.

Chalk Mountain (6.30 Kempton)

Stuart Kittow's three-year-old was an impressive two-and-a-half-length winner two starts ago and came to Kempton heavily fancied to back that up. He didn't quite get the run of things on that occasion and shaped better than his finishing position. He has yet to reach his ceiling mark and is worth backing, especially against rivals who are worth taking on. Creme De Cacao comes from a top stable but is coming back from a near 200-day layoff, and was comfortably beaten on handicap debut last time, while Chifa was running off a career-high mark of 65. He is yet to win off that. Both will be prominent in the betting, but Chalk Mountain should get the better of them.

