TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Lucky's Dream (6.20 Epsom)

Has run well in both starts since returning from a lengthy layoff and can gain compensation for last week's narrow Newbury reversal.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Lucky's Dream18:20 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Fern O'Brien (3lb)Tnr: B F Brookhouse

The Punt nap

Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)

Jim Boyle has bagged this race twice since 2015 and Marlay Park, whose top six Racing Post Ratings were achieved over course and distance, looks a major player following his third in a stronger race on Oaks day.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Marlay Park20:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Jim Boyle

Eyecatcher

Mr Wagyu (5.20 Thirsk)

Down to a good mark and not beaten far in the Wokingham. This represents a much easier task.
Richard Young

Silk
Mr Wagyu17:20 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)

Has won three times over course and distance, and enhanced that good record with a solid third here on Oaks day. Drops back in grade and is only 1lb higher than for the last of those wins here last September.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Marlay Park20:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Jim Boyle

Newmarket nap

Cloud Free (6.50 Epsom)

Ran a great debut when second at Beverley last month and has since worked well on the peat moss gallop for Michael Bell.
David Milnes

Silk
Cloud Free18:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Sweet Reward (8.30 Epsom)

Increasingly inconsistent as highlighted by a no-show last time having been just touched off by a progressive rival at Newbury the time before. Well weighted back down in grade if on a going day today.
Simon Giles

Silk
Sweet Reward20:30 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 4 July 2023Last updated 18:07, 4 July 2023
