Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Speed figures

Lucky's Dream (6.20 Epsom)

Has run well in both starts since returning from a lengthy layoff and can gain compensation for last week's narrow Newbury reversal.

Dave Edwards

Lucky's Dream 18:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Miss Fern O'Brien (3lb) Tnr: B F Brookhouse

The Punt nap

Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)

Jim Boyle has bagged this race twice since 2015 and Marlay Park, whose top six Racing Post Ratings were achieved over course and distance, looks a major player following his third in a stronger race on Oaks day.

Andrew Cooper

Marlay Park 20:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Jim Boyle

Eyecatcher

Mr Wagyu (5.20 Thirsk)

Down to a good mark and not beaten far in the Wokingham. This represents a much easier task.

Richard Young

Mr Wagyu 17:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)

Has won three times over course and distance, and enhanced that good record with a solid third here on Oaks day. Drops back in grade and is only 1lb higher than for the last of those wins here last September.

Paul Curtis

Marlay Park 20:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Jim Boyle

Newmarket nap

Cloud Free (6.50 Epsom)

Ran a great debut when second at Beverley last month and has since worked well on the peat moss gallop for Michael Bell.

David Milnes

Cloud Free 18:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Sweet Reward (8.30 Epsom)

Increasingly inconsistent as highlighted by a no-show last time having been just touched off by a progressive rival at Newbury the time before. Well weighted back down in grade if on a going day today.

Simon Giles

Sweet Reward 20:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

