Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Lucky's Dream (6.20 Epsom)
Has run well in both starts since returning from a lengthy layoff and can gain compensation for last week's narrow Newbury reversal.
Dave Edwards
Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)
Jim Boyle has bagged this race twice since 2015 and Marlay Park, whose top six Racing Post Ratings were achieved over course and distance, looks a major player following his third in a stronger race on Oaks day.
Andrew Cooper
Mr Wagyu (5.20 Thirsk)
Down to a good mark and not beaten far in the Wokingham. This represents a much easier task.
Richard Young
Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)
Has won three times over course and distance, and enhanced that good record with a solid third here on Oaks day. Drops back in grade and is only 1lb higher than for the last of those wins here last September.
Paul Curtis
Cloud Free (6.50 Epsom)
Ran a great debut when second at Beverley last month and has since worked well on the peat moss gallop for Michael Bell.
David Milnes
Sweet Reward (8.30 Epsom)
Increasingly inconsistent as highlighted by a no-show last time having been just touched off by a progressive rival at Newbury the time before. Well weighted back down in grade if on a going day today.
Simon Giles
