Epsom Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Epsom, so let’s play the bet there.

The opening 1m4f handicap (6.20) kicks things off and it’s worth putting a couple in the perm. Tessy Lad comes into the race on the back of a win and Lucky’s Dream is in form.

Only two places will be on offer in the following 7f maiden (6.50) and two will be needed again. Cloud Free is the obvious choice after his second at Beverley and Vaha is next best.

There are nine declared for the 6f handicap (7.25), but it’s another tough race. Society Lion comes into the race in good form and should run well again, but put Lord Rapscallion in too.

Little Boy Blue is one of my stronger fancies on the day and is included in the 7f handicap (8.00), but it’s also worth having Marlay Park in the perm. He always runs well at this track.

The 1m2f handicap (8.30) looks like a good opportunity for a banker and At Liberty fits the bill. He is only 3lb higher than when a narrow winner over this trip at Haydock last month.

Lunar Shadow has been in good form on the all-weather and goes into the perm in the closing 1m4f handicap (9.00) alongside Cloudy Rose, who has a good chance of landing a four-timer.

Epsom Placepot perm

6.20

1 Tessy Lad

8 Lucky’s Dream

6.50

1 Cloud Free

3 Vaha

7.25

4 Lord Rapscallion

5 Society Lion

8.00

3 Little Boy Blue

6 Marlay Park

8.30

6 At Liberty

9.00

3 Lunar Shadow

8 Cloudy Rose

2x2x2x2x1x2 = 32 lines

