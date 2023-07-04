The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Marcello Si (3.05 Musselburgh)

Was presumably a slow learner as he didn't make the track at two or three, but the pick of his efforts at four and his two all-weather runs at five read well. He's not bred for middle/staying distances but performed well to be third over 1m6f at Redcar in September and his two 2023 runs over 1m2f strongly suggest this extended 1m4f will suit. He finished behind Spirit Of Ash last time but probably paid the price for serving it up to favourite Sun Festival too early in Newcastle's long home straight.

Bonito Cavalo (5.15 Musselburgh)

The three drawn highest in Bonito Cavalo's Hamilton race last week filled the last three places and the selection, who was sent off favourite, was a sufferer. His consistent run of form going into that counts for a lot in this classified contest and, like at Ayr two runs ago, he sneaks in off the highest rating allowed. He managed third there but may do even better back over 5f in a new headgear combination.

Marlay Park (8.00 Epsom)

Local trainer Jim Boyle has bagged this race twice in recent years and Marlay Park, whose top six Racing Post Ratings were achieved over course and distance, looks a major player this time. He's just 1lb above his last winning mark and his third in a stronger race on Oaks day was a clear sign another win is around the corner. His stablemate Secret Strength, who finished just behind him that day, franked the form by winning at Newbury last week.

