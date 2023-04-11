Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
More Diamonds (4.55 Nottingham)
Plenty to suggest she's on a fair mark and expected to improve for the switch to James Ferguson.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Shelikesthelights (4.05 Southwell)
Showed improved form to get off the mark at Doncaster last month and looks fairly treated for her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Mojo Star (3.55 Nottingham)
He has been off since going close in the Ascot Gold Cup in June. He has shown that he can go well fresh and goes well on most types of ground.
Laurence Morter
West Country nap
Shelikesthelights (4.05 Southwell)
Has shown improvement since joining Fergal O'Brien and could be leniently handicapped. This ground should suit well.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Arctician (7.30 Kempton)
Is thriving at the moment and this course winner has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Eyetrap (2.20 Nottingham)
Took a big step forward last time out finishing third at Kempton behind a promising sort who has won again since. Likely to be suited by the longer trip and should go well in this.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing
