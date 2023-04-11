Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

More Diamonds (4.55 Nottingham)

Plenty to suggest she's on a fair mark and expected to improve for the switch to James Ferguson.
Mark Brown


More Diamonds16:55 Nottingham

Jky: Hollie Doyle (-lb)Tnr: James Ferguson

Handicappers' nap

Shelikesthelights (4.05 Southwell)

Showed improved form to get off the mark at Doncaster last month and looks fairly treated for her first run in a handicap.
Steve Mason


Shelikesthelights16:05 Southwell

Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

The Punt nap

Mojo Star (3.55 Nottingham)

He has been off since going close in the Ascot Gold Cup in June. He has shown that he can go well fresh and goes well on most types of ground.
Laurence Morter


Mojo Star15:55 Nottingham

Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

West Country nap

Shelikesthelights (4.05 Southwell)

Has shown improvement since joining Fergal O'Brien and could be leniently handicapped. This ground should suit well.
Steve Mason


Shelikesthelights16:05 Southwell

Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Speed figures

Arctician (7.30 Kempton)

Is thriving at the moment and this course winner has hat-trick prospects.
Dave Edwards


Arctician19:30 Kempton (A.W)

Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Simon Dow

Dark horse

Eyetrap (2.20 Nottingham)

Took a big step forward last time out finishing third at Kempton behind a promising sort who has won again since. Likely to be suited by the longer trip and should go well in this.
Tom Gibbings


Eyetrap14:20 Nottingham

Jky: Marco Ghiani (-lb)Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 18:58, 11 April 2023
