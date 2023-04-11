Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(4.55 Nottingham)

Plenty to suggest she's on a fair mark and expected to improve for the switch to James Ferguson.

Mark Brown

More Diamonds 16:55 Nottingham

Handicappers' nap

(4.05 Southwell)

Showed improved form to get off the mark at Doncaster last month and looks fairly treated for her first run in a handicap.

Steve Mason

Shelikesthelights 16:05 Southwell

The Punt nap

(3.55 Nottingham)

He has been off since going close in the Ascot Gold Cup in June. He has shown that he can go well fresh and goes well on most types of ground.

Laurence Morter

Mojo Star 15:55 Nottingham

West Country nap

(4.05 Southwell)

Has shown improvement since joining Fergal O'Brien and could be leniently handicapped. This ground should suit well.

Steve Mason

Shelikesthelights 16:05 Southwell

Speed figures

(7.30 Kempton)

Is thriving at the moment and this course winner has hat-trick prospects.

Dave Edwards

Arctician 19:30 Kempton (A.W)

Dark horse

(2.20 Nottingham)

Took a big step forward last time out finishing third at Kempton behind a promising sort who has won again since. Likely to be suited by the longer trip and should go well in this.

Tom Gibbings

Eyetrap 14:20 Nottingham

