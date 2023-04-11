Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee at Kempton, so that is where the Placepot value lies, and the opening 5f fillies’ novice (5.30) is a bit of a guess with no form on offer. is the obvious choice and goes in as a banker with Hot Front not running.

The 7f handicap (6.00) looks a good opportunity for . She is open to plenty of improvement and should go well, but rates a good alternative at a big price.

gets a lot of weight from her rivals in the mile novice (6.30) and is a banker, while and appeal most in the mile handicap (7.00).

is my main fancy in the following mile handicap (7.30), but Oisin Murphy is an interesting booking for and the topweight is worth including.

should go well for red-hot Gary Moore in the closing 1m4f handicap (8.00), but I also like . He is no forlorn hope switching back to the Flat.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.30

3 Out Of The Stars

6.00

6 Greavsie

7 Annie Law

6.30

8 Timeless Melody

7.00

5 High Court Judge

6 Kitaro Kich

7.30

1 Spinaround

6 Hieronymus

8.00

4 Manor Park

6 Silastar

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

