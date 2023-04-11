The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Wednesday 

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday. . .

(3.55 Nottingham)

Has not been seen since being narrowly beaten to the line by the classy Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup in June. He has shown that he can go well fresh as that was his first run after a 256-day break and he is coming off a similar break again today. The obvious threat is Trueshan but the seven-year-old may need the run to get up to top form and is carrying 7lb more. He goes well on most types of ground and crucially has a lot of speed which should benefit him today, a positive run here should set him in good stead for a campaign for some of the long distance prizes this season.

(7.00 Kempton)

He has seen a change in fortunes since switching to Henry Spiller’s yard, producing two very strong performances including a course-and-distance win last time. This is a slightly stronger race but his pedigree suggests he will get better as he matures and he has only gone up 3lb for his previous win. There is no obvious reason he should not go well on his bid to bring up a hat-trick.

(7.30 Kempton)

He struggled in some strong handicaps last season but a drop back to a Class 4 last time seemed to suit. He ran well but was always being held so today's slight step up in trip may help as he made a move late on but just ran out of time. He is lightly raced and a return to the all-weather seems interesting as he has a decent record on the Polytrack.

