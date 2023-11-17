US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Nostalgic

10.35 Churchill Downs

1pt win

Copperdrop

11.05 Churchill Downs

1pt win

The Grade 3 Chilukki Stakes has an open feel to it with Hidden Connection and Falconet among those in the mix but it can pay to side with the Bill Mott-trained Nostalgic.

Last year she won two of her nine starts but it was a long season for her, contesting top races such as the Kentucky Oaks, American Oaks and Alabama Stakes and she was given plenty of time to fill out into her frame after that.

This Godolphin-owned daughter of Medaglia D’Oro won at this level when landing the Gazelle at Aqueduct last season and comes into this off the back of a light campaign.

Her form figures from three starts since July read 213 and she is fresher than most.

Jockey Florent Geroux will more than likely take her to the back of the field from the stalls and they will look to circle the field late on in a race that is well within her compass.

Steve Asmussen saddles a potentially nice filly in Copperdrop who warrants support in the finale.

She is by Copper Bullet, who was a two-time winner at this course, and is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds, who are responsible for top-class performers such as Gun Runner, Epicenter and Gunite, all of whom were trained by Asmussen.

So, with that in mind, it wasn’t a surprise she was fancied on her debut at Keeneland last month where she showed up well to finish third in a large field maiden. She gave the impression she’ll improve plenty for the experience.

Stall six is ideal and she should be able to score at the second attempt.

