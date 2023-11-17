The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Cheltenham and Navan on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Good Risk At All (1.45 Cheltenham)

The Sam Thomas-trained seven-year-old put up a striking chase debut at Carlisle last month and has a winnable opportunity at Listed level in this contest. A classy hurdler who fell just shy of top company in that sphere, he was foot-perfect on his chasing bow and ran out an easy 16-length winner. That came on soft ground and any rain Cheltenham gets will aid his chances, while his trainer has been operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The Real Whacker (2.20 Cheltenham)

All the talk was about Gerri Colombe's defeat at the Cheltenham Festival, but the Patrick Neville-trained star can prove that win was not a fluke and defy 12st in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. All three of his chase wins have come at Prestbury Park, including when winning at this meeting last year, and a brilliant round of jumping helped him deny Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory in March. That rival has since won two Grade 1s, while the form was further boosted with Galia Des Liteaux winning at Market Rasen on Thursday. He does have lumps of weight to carry, but he thrives at this track and the drop in trip will be fine. He can put up a performance that can make him a leading Cheltenham Gold Cup contender.

Captain Guinness (2.40 Navan)

The Henry de Bromhead-trained eight-year-old has to give 9lb to nearest market rival Dysart Dynamo, but he is ultra-consistent and can defy that to win a second consecutive Fortria Chase. After victory last year, he finished runner-up in three Grade 1s, including when getting within three and three-quarter lengths of Jonbon in the Celebration at Sandown. He has plenty of winning form after lengthy breaks before and while Dysart Dynamo looks weighted to win, he is a tearaway enigma and cannot be trusted.

