US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections at Saratoga on Saturday night

Jersey Pearl

7.52 Saratoga

1pt win

Dancing Buck

9.34 Saratoga

1pt win

Five lovely three-year-old fillies go to post for the Grade 2 Prioress Stakes (7.52) over 6f on the Saratoga dirt, and I like the Darrin Miller-trained Jersey Pearl , who can make the best of her way home from stall one.

She recorded form figures of 3211 in competitive races after winning her maiden at Keeneland last October, and connections pitched her into Grade 1 company last month, but that came too soon and she finished a weakening fifth of seven behind the high-class Pretty Mischievous on her first try at 7f.

This furlong-shorter assignment should be easier and she can dominate this small field under Irad Ortiz jnr.

Big Invasion will prove tough to beat in the 5½f Harvey Pack Stakes (9.34) as he is unbeaten at this course, but Dancing Buck , who reappears after a nine-month layoff, can strike for trainer Michelle Nevin.

This five-year-old is improving with age and certainly knows where the winning line is as he has won six of his 15 starts, his most recent victory an impressive one in the Belmont Turf Sprint Stakes at Aqueduct last October.

He went wire-to-wire to win by five lengths there, so if Manuel Franco can get him out quickly they could prove tough to catch, especially off the back of some eyecatching breezes at this course in recent weeks.

