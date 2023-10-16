Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newcastle and lightly raced three-year-olds Boldly and Tabuk , who are at the right end of the handicap, can get us through the opening leg (4.20).

An interesting Class 2 handicap (4.55) marks the belated return of Military March, who was fourth in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020. He is worth resisting off top weight after such a lengthy absence, however. Go with the proven all-weather form of Omniscient , Onesmoothoperator and Valsad .

Flickering Flame shaped encouragingly on her debut at Lingfield and is banked on in the mile novice (5.30).

Dropping back to 7f looks the correct move for Goldmine Girl in the 7f nursery (6.00). She didn't stay a mile last time and has slipped to a decent mark.

The booking of Hollie Doyle to ride Raffles Rebel catches the eye in the next (6.30). Go with Royal Prospect as well. This course-and-distance winner produced a solid second on his stable debut for Susan Corbett last time.

King Triton is better than he showed at York last time and can capitalise on a drop in trip and class in the final leg (7.00). Consistent pair Goldsmith and Southwold are also included.

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.20

11 Boldly

12 Tabuk

4.55

6 Omniscient

7 Valsad

8 Onesmoothoperator

5.30

6 Flickering Flame

6.00

11 Goldmine Girl

6.30

6 Royal Prospect

9 Raffles Rebel

7.00

4 King Triton

8 Southwold

12 Goldsmith

2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3 = 36 lines

