Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Royal Tapestry (12.37 Lingfield)

Rattled home from an unpromising position when second over this course and distance last week and has major claims off the same mark.

Marcus Buckland

Royal Tapestry 12:37 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Johnston

The Punt nap

Royal Tapestry (12.37 Lingfield)

The Charlie Johnston-trained juvenile just failed over this course and distance last Wednesday in a race where little went right for him. James Doyle takes over now and he's a confident selection to go one better off the same mark.

Richard Russell

Royal Tapestry 12:37 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Pemberley (4.15 Warwick)

Course winner who runs well fresh and has fallen more than a stone in the handicap in the past year. Could prove very well treated for Emma Lavelle, who has been in good form lately.

Steve Mason

Pemberley 16:15 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Joe Anderson (5lb) Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Speed figures

Malka (1.47 Lingfield)

Has plenty to find on official figures but she is lightly raced, on the upgrade and the clock suggests she may prove equal to the challenge.

Dave Edwards

Malka 13:47 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Inverlochy (1.30 Chelmsford)

Had shown promise before disappointing at Newbury a couple of starts back. Returned from a layoff and performed with credit over this course and distance last time out. Drops in class today and a bold bid is expected here.

Tom Gibbings

Inverlochy 13:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

West Country nap

High Game Royal (3.05 Warwick)

Finished last season with an impressive win at Chepstow and should improve for switch to chasing. Handles soft ground well.

James Stevens

High Game Royal 15:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

