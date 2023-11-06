Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Royal Tapestry (12.37 Lingfield)
Rattled home from an unpromising position when second over this course and distance last week and has major claims off the same mark.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Royal Tapestry (12.37 Lingfield)
The Charlie Johnston-trained juvenile just failed over this course and distance last Wednesday in a race where little went right for him. James Doyle takes over now and he's a confident selection to go one better off the same mark.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Pemberley (4.15 Warwick)
Course winner who runs well fresh and has fallen more than a stone in the handicap in the past year. Could prove very well treated for Emma Lavelle, who has been in good form lately.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Malka (1.47 Lingfield)
Has plenty to find on official figures but she is lightly raced, on the upgrade and the clock suggests she may prove equal to the challenge.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Inverlochy (1.30 Chelmsford)
Had shown promise before disappointing at Newbury a couple of starts back. Returned from a layoff and performed with credit over this course and distance last time out. Drops in class today and a bold bid is expected here.
Tom Gibbings
West Country nap
High Game Royal (3.05 Warwick)
Finished last season with an impressive win at Chepstow and should improve for switch to chasing. Handles soft ground well.
James Stevens
