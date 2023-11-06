The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

The Ice Phoenix (12.07 Lingfield)

Charlie Hills’s two-year-old was too green to do himself justice when introduced in a traditionally warm maiden at Newmarket’s July festival, but showed what he was capable of when a decent second on the all-weather next time. Returned to turf for his third start, he finished a fine third at Ascot in a race that’s worked out well, with the winner, second and fifth all going in next time. This easy 7f promises to suit and, freshened up off a 60-day break, he’s fancied to open his account.

Royal Tapestry (12.37 Lingfield)

Charlie Johnston’s juvenile looked likely to be suited by a mile when finishing fifth behind a decent sort over 7f at Epsom in September and duly confirmed that impression when just failing to grab the winner over course and distance last Wednesday. That race didn’t pan out for him and, with James Doyle taking over, he looks a strong contender to go one better off the same mark.

Interne De Sivola (3.40 Warwick)

This gelding is a good example of why Jane Williams’ yard is one to keep an eye on this winter. Some of her string weren’t firing on all cylinders last term and she consequently has some well-handicapped horses to go to war with this time round, including this five-year-old, who’s potentially chucked in on his seasonal debut. Rated 131 at his peak when a promising juvenile hurdler, his second season never got going when sent chasing and he reappears here off 114. With the yard’s horses running better now, it will be disappointing if he can’t make his presence felt from this career-low mark.

