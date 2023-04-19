Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

(4.45 Newmarket)

One of two in the race for John and Thady Gosden, he didn't get the best of runs on his debut and now steps up in trip on turf.

Mark Brown

August 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.35 Newmarket)

Course-and-distance Group 2 winner in September and the form was franked with the second and third scoring after. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and it's a favourable draw in stall six.

Liam Headd

The Foxes 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.40 Cheltenham)

Hasn't hit the heights expected following a good campaign on the Flat but last year's festival Mares' Novices' Hurdle runner-up will take all the beating if back on song over a trip that should suit.

Steve Mason

Ahorsewithnoname 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.15 Cheltenham)

Starting to live up to her big reputation and comes here following a career-best at Fontwell. Conditions should suit well.

James Stevens

Rose Of Arcadia 15:15 Cheltenham View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.40 Cheltenham)

Has won both starts over hurdles and the clock suggests she can make an impact in this Listed contest.

Dave Edwards

Zestful 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.15 Newmarket)

Green and never a factor over course and distance on his debut but scored next time at Chelmsford. Close second last time at Kempton, with the third and fourth having scored since, and more progress likely.

Tom Gibbings

Giant 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.