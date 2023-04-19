Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
August (4.45 Newmarket)
One of two in the race for John and Thady Gosden, he didn't get the best of runs on his debut and now steps up in trip on turf.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
The Foxes (3.35 Newmarket)
Course-and-distance Group 2 winner in September and the form was franked with the second and third scoring after. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and it's a favourable draw in stall six.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Ahorsewithnoname (2.40 Cheltenham)
Hasn't hit the heights expected following a good campaign on the Flat but last year's festival Mares' Novices' Hurdle runner-up will take all the beating if back on song over a trip that should suit.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Rose Of Arcadia (3.15 Cheltenham)
Starting to live up to her big reputation and comes here following a career-best at Fontwell. Conditions should suit well.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Zestful (2.40 Cheltenham)
Has won both starts over hurdles and the clock suggests she can make an impact in this Listed contest.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Giant (5.15 Newmarket)
Green and never a factor over course and distance on his debut but scored next time at Chelmsford. Close second last time at Kempton, with the third and fourth having scored since, and more progress likely.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
