TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

August (4.45 Newmarket)

One of two in the race for John and Thady Gosden, he didn't get the best of runs on his debut and now steps up in trip on turf.
Mark Brown

Silk
August16:45 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The Punt nap

The Foxes (3.35 Newmarket)

Course-and-distance Group 2 winner in September and the form was franked with the second and third scoring after. Both trainer and jockey are in red-hot form and it's a favourable draw in stall six.
Liam Headd

Silk
The Foxes15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

Ahorsewithnoname (2.40 Cheltenham)

Hasn't hit the heights expected following a good campaign on the Flat but last year's festival Mares' Novices' Hurdle runner-up will take all the beating if back on song over a trip that should suit.
Steve Mason

Silk
Ahorsewithnoname14:40 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

West Country nap

Rose Of Arcadia (3.15 Cheltenham)

Starting to live up to her big reputation and comes here following a career-best at Fontwell. Conditions should suit well.
James Stevens

Silk
Rose Of Arcadia15:15 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Speed figures

Zestful (2.40 Cheltenham)

Has won both starts over hurdles and the clock suggests she can make an impact in this Listed contest.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Zestful14:40 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes (-lb)Tnr: Martin Keighley

Dark horse

Giant (5.15 Newmarket)

Green and never a factor over course and distance on his debut but scored next time at Chelmsford. Close second last time at Kempton, with the third and fourth having scored since, and more progress likely.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Giant17:15 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 19 April 2023Last updated 19:24, 19 April 2023
