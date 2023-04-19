The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Newmarket on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(1.30 Cheltenham)

The consistent Sashenka has delivered some smart performances since joining Dominic Ffrench Davis, including a career-best victory based on Racing Post Ratings over the same distance at Newbury last month. The yard has been in solid form and notched their fourth win from nine runners in April, so this seven-year-old mare should run well. Her two all-weather appearances were crucial for her progress and the step up in trip came at the right time after finishing second to Progressive at Kempton in February. She has potential to improve further, and with solid jumping again she can go close in a competitive race.

(1.50 Newmarket)

The promising Kerdos has won two of his three career starts for Clive Cox and was unlucky not to keep his unbeaten run after performing well in defeat to Conquistador at Lingfield. That run came 26 days ago and he will likely come on for that against some of his rivals, who have yet to turn out this year. His trainer, who tends to do well with three-year-olds, has made a quick start to the year having already surpassed the double-figure mark. The son of Profitable, who was a top-class sprinter and also trained by Cox, has a nice draw in stall six and he could run well again.

(3.35 Newmarket)

Andrew Balding is another trainer in red-hot form and The Foxes has the ability to land the Craven and complete a career hat-trick. The Churchill colt struck over course and distance in September when beating three home in the Group 3 Juddmonte Royal Lodge. That win came after a 56-day break and the form from the race has been franked with the second and third both winning next time out. Oisin Murphy is booked to ride the three-year-old for the first time and the champion jockey contender has won ten times in the past fortnight.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.