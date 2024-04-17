Racing Post logo
TippingPaul Kealy
premium

Red-hot Paul Kealy is back in the tipping hotseat after 20-1, 9-1, 8-1, 7-1 and 5-1 winners at Aintree

Paul KealySenior tipster

Paul Kealy enjoyed a sensational Grand National meeting at Aintree - headlined by an incredible one-two in the big race itself.

In his weekly Betting World newsletter, sent exclusively to Members’ Club Ultimate subscribers every Wednesday, Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in early February. Come the day itself, he tipped I Am Maximus again, as well as selecting Delta Work as his runner-up – the Exacta paid £266.40.

Cruz Control at 9-1 and Strong Leader at 8-1 were other Saturday winners for Kealy, who also tipped 20-1 Topham hero Arizona Cardinal on Friday.

Published on 17 April 2024

Last updated 18:07, 17 April 2024

