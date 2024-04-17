Red-hot Paul Kealy is back in the tipping hotseat after 20-1, 9-1, 8-1, 7-1 and 5-1 winners at Aintree
Paul Kealy enjoyed a sensational Grand National meeting at Aintree - headlined by an incredible one-two in the big race itself.
In his weekly Betting World newsletter, sent exclusively to Members’ Club Ultimate subscribers every Wednesday, Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in early February. Come the day itself, he tipped I Am Maximus again, as well as selecting Delta Work as his runner-up – the Exacta paid £266.40.
Cruz Control at 9-1 and Strong Leader at 8-1 were other Saturday winners for Kealy, who also tipped 20-1 Topham hero Arizona Cardinal on Friday.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:07, 17 April 2024
- 'This is an easier assignment' - Adrian Wall bids to follow up 9-2 and evens winners with three tips at Clonmel
- 'This could be his big day' - Tom Segal with three tips from Newmarket
- 'The in-form trainer might be capable of striking again' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'I'd be flabbergasted if he's not a lot better than his mark' - Tom Segal's four picks at Newmarket and Cheltenham
- 'He remains in the form of his life' - our top tipster with three Wednesday wagers
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power
- 'This is an easier assignment' - Adrian Wall bids to follow up 9-2 and evens winners with three tips at Clonmel
- 'This could be his big day' - Tom Segal with three tips from Newmarket
- 'The in-form trainer might be capable of striking again' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'I'd be flabbergasted if he's not a lot better than his mark' - Tom Segal's four picks at Newmarket and Cheltenham
- 'He remains in the form of his life' - our top tipster with three Wednesday wagers
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair
- Champions League betting offer: Get enhanced 30-1 odds for a goal to be scored for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with Paddy Power