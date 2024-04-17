Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

2.05 Cheltenham

Chris Gordon's Presenting A Queen has run two career bests since being upped to staying trips. She wandered all over the place after the last over 3m1f at Hereford on her penultimate start and she had been very enthusiastic in first-time cheekpieces, but not as enthusiastic as her rider who charged for home before the third-last.

Under a more patient Rex Dingle next time at Huntingdon, she needed all of the 2m7½f on soft ground (not her preferred surface) as she stayed on to be third to Fortunefavorsdbold and Flintara.

Those two have run well since, but with better ground and being 8lb better with the winner and 3lb with the runner-up, there is only one bet to these eyes, and that's the sound-jumping Presenting A Queen.

Presenting A Queen 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

