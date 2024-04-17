Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Paul KealySenior tipster

Presenting A Queen

2.05 Cheltenham

Chris Gordon's Presenting A Queen has run two career bests since being upped to staying trips. She wandered all over the place after the last over 3m1f at Hereford on her penultimate start and she had been very enthusiastic in first-time cheekpieces, but not as enthusiastic as her rider who charged for home before the third-last.

Under a more patient Rex Dingle next time at Huntingdon, she needed all of the 2m7½f on soft ground (not her preferred surface) as she stayed on to be third to Fortunefavorsdbold and Flintara.

Those two have run well since, but with better ground and being 8lb better with the winner and 3lb with the runner-up, there is only one bet to these eyes, and that's the sound-jumping Presenting A Queen.

Silk
Presenting A Queen14:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Published on 17 April 2024

Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2024

