TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Took her record on Tapeta to 2-2 when winning over course and distance in May and returns to the all-weather for the first time since. She is just 1lb above her last winning mark and can take advantage of this drop in class under Rossa Ryan.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Absolutelyflawless19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Belle Fourche (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has produced two good efforts since the visor went on, gaining a Racing Post Rating of 79 last time. David O’Meara’s four-year-old looks poised to get back to winning ways.
David Toft

Silk
Belle Fourche19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Grain D'Oudairies (3.20 Carlisle)

Reportedly suffered a setback after creating a good impression when making a successful hurdling debut on soft ground at Bangor and it can pay to ignore his subsequent run here. Donald McCain's seven-year-old could prove well treated on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason

Silk
Grain d'Oudairies15:20 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Seefin (5.11 Ludlow)

Relished the step up in trip when storming home at Uttoxeter last month and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Seefin17:11 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Captain Quint (2.45 Carlisle)

Improved for the switch to fences last season and some of his best form has been achieved at this venue. His impressive record when fresh makes him of each-way interest here.
Olly Eden

Silk
Captain Quint14:45 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Rose Dobbin

West Country nap

Poetic Music (4.40 Ludlow)

Classy mare who made a successful reappearance here last season. Unproven over fences but looks well handicapped on her bumper form and this ground should be ideal.
James Stevens

Silk
Poetic Music16:40 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 25 October 2023Last updated 18:14, 25 October 2023
