Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt nap

Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Took her record on Tapeta to 2-2 when winning over course and distance in May and returns to the all-weather for the first time since. She is just 1lb above her last winning mark and can take advantage of this drop in class under Rossa Ryan.

Harry Wilson

Absolutelyflawless 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Loughnane

Eyecatcher

Belle Fourche (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has produced two good efforts since the visor went on, gaining a Racing Post Rating of 79 last time. David O’Meara’s four-year-old looks poised to get back to winning ways.

David Toft

Belle Fourche 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Grain D'Oudairies (3.20 Carlisle)

Reportedly suffered a setback after creating a good impression when making a successful hurdling debut on soft ground at Bangor and it can pay to ignore his subsequent run here. Donald McCain's seven-year-old could prove well treated on his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Grain d'Oudairies 15:20 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Speed figures

Seefin (5.11 Ludlow)

Relished the step up in trip when storming home at Uttoxeter last month and can concede weight all round.

Dave Edwards

Seefin 17:11 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Dark horse

Captain Quint (2.45 Carlisle)

Improved for the switch to fences last season and some of his best form has been achieved at this venue. His impressive record when fresh makes him of each-way interest here.

Olly Eden

Captain Quint 14:45 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Rose Dobbin

West Country nap

Poetic Music (4.40 Ludlow)

Classy mare who made a successful reappearance here last season. Unproven over fences but looks well handicapped on her bumper form and this ground should be ideal.

James Stevens

Poetic Music 16:40 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

