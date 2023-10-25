Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Took her record on Tapeta to 2-2 when winning over course and distance in May and returns to the all-weather for the first time since. She is just 1lb above her last winning mark and can take advantage of this drop in class under Rossa Ryan.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Belle Fourche (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has produced two good efforts since the visor went on, gaining a Racing Post Rating of 79 last time. David O’Meara’s four-year-old looks poised to get back to winning ways.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Grain D'Oudairies (3.20 Carlisle)
Reportedly suffered a setback after creating a good impression when making a successful hurdling debut on soft ground at Bangor and it can pay to ignore his subsequent run here. Donald McCain's seven-year-old could prove well treated on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Seefin (5.11 Ludlow)
Relished the step up in trip when storming home at Uttoxeter last month and can concede weight all round.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Captain Quint (2.45 Carlisle)
Improved for the switch to fences last season and some of his best form has been achieved at this venue. His impressive record when fresh makes him of each-way interest here.
Olly Eden
West Country nap
Poetic Music (4.40 Ludlow)
Classy mare who made a successful reappearance here last season. Unproven over fences but looks well handicapped on her bumper form and this ground should be ideal.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
