The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with two jumpers and an all-weather ace to back on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Mulberry Hill (2.45 Carlisle)

Went into the notebook on her chasing debut at Ludlow in May, when she jumped well on the whole and looked poised to challenge having made steady headway from the rear before falling at the second last. She may have still been feeling the effects of that fall when not producing her best when returned to hurdles at Market Rasen next time, but she looked the likely winner before running out on her last start. She obviously has her quirks, but her only victory over hurdles came over this course and distance and the return to a right-handed galloping track looks a positive.

Seefin (5.11 Ludlow)

Despite being beaten a combined 60 lengths in three novice hurdles in the summer, Seefin returned from a 53-day break with a comfortable eight-length success on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter last month. He was put up 10lb for that and Harry Skelton takes over in the saddle from 3lb claimer Tristan Durrell, so he's effectively 13lb higher here, but he had so much in hand that day and could rate plenty higher still, as he's very unexposed over staying trips.

Absolutelyflawless (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Looked a filly going places when following her debut victory at Southwell with success in the Lily Agnes at Chester in May last year, but her progress somewhat stalled after that. However, she took her record on Tapeta to 2-2 when winning over course and distance in May and ran well in defeat in three subsequent starts at Chester. She returns to the all-weather for the first time since that victory and is just 1lb above that winning mark, and can take advantage of this drop in class under Rossa Ryan.

Read these next:

'The pair have combined to great effect in the past' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow Tuesday's 6-1 winner

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .