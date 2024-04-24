Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Bingoo (3.35 Perth)

Trained by James Moffatt, he's disappointed the last twice but should appreciate the drop in class and soft ground, given four of his five wins have come in testing conditions.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Bingoo15:35 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb)Tnr: James Moffatt

Eyecatcher

Cerulean Bay (3.55 Beverley)

Useful before a below-form run in a Group 3 and David O'Meara's runner is potentially better than his mark.
Ron Wood

Silk
Cerulean Bay15:55 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Handicappers' nap

Highway One O Five (5.45 Huntingdon)

No match for subsequent winner Paddy De Pole when upped to this sort of trip at Plumpton last time, but should make a bold bid to go one better aided by Freddie Gordon's 5lb claim.
Steve Mason

Silk
Highway One O Five17:45 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

West Country nap

Zonda (1.30 Warwick)

Boasts some solid handicap form which sets the standard. Should relish the switch to better ground.
James Stevens

Silk
Zonda13:30 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Speed figures

Secret Trix (4.45 Perth)

Ideally suited by a stamina test, Olly Murphy's progressive seven-year-old reached a new peak on the clock at Haydock last time and can make it five wins from his last seven starts.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Secret Trix16:45 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Dark horse

Copper Knight (Beverley 2.45)

The popular veteran proved last season age was no barrier when winning twice at Pontefract off marks of 80 and 81. Potentially well in on his seasonal debut off a mark of 77, his lowest ever mark.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Copper Knight14:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Tim Easterby

Published on 24 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024

