Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Bingoo (3.35 Perth)
Trained by James Moffatt, he's disappointed the last twice but should appreciate the drop in class and soft ground, given four of his five wins have come in testing conditions.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Cerulean Bay (3.55 Beverley)
Useful before a below-form run in a Group 3 and David O'Meara's runner is potentially better than his mark.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Highway One O Five (5.45 Huntingdon)
No match for subsequent winner Paddy De Pole when upped to this sort of trip at Plumpton last time, but should make a bold bid to go one better aided by Freddie Gordon's 5lb claim.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Zonda (1.30 Warwick)
Boasts some solid handicap form which sets the standard. Should relish the switch to better ground.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Secret Trix (4.45 Perth)
Ideally suited by a stamina test, Olly Murphy's progressive seven-year-old reached a new peak on the clock at Haydock last time and can make it five wins from his last seven starts.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Copper Knight (Beverley 2.45)
The popular veteran proved last season age was no barrier when winning twice at Pontefract off marks of 80 and 81. Potentially well in on his seasonal debut off a mark of 77, his lowest ever mark.
Sam Hardy
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Beverley and Perth on Thursday
Published on 24 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Beverley and Perth on Thursday
- Chelmsford Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Catterick, Ludlow and Perth on Wednesday
- Brighton vs Manchester City bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: Premier League betting offer
- Everton vs Liverpool bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Liverpool to win: Premier League betting offer
- Arsenal vs Chelsea betting offer: Get £40 in Premier League free bets with Ladbrokes
