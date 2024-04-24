The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Beverley and Perth on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

What A Johnny (2.25 Perth)

Olly Murphy is sending a strong team to Perth to help Sean Bowen in his quest to be Britain's champion jump jockey and the duo could team up with a winner with this six-year-old. Having narrowly won a Stratford novice hurdle in November, he has only raced twice since and was unlucky on his handicap debut at Bangor last time. Having been short of room at the second last, he was forced to switch and rallied well to be only beaten four lengths. He's only been edged up 1lb for that and remains unexposed in this company, while the step up in trip could bring further improvement.

Elegant Erin (2.45 Beverley)

This seven-year-old looks like she's starting to come back to form and can bounce back to winning ways at a track she thrives at. Trained by Paul Midgley, she has won two of her three starts over course and distance, while she ran better than the result suggested on her last visit here in the Beverley Bullet. She's been eased 1lb to a mark of 79 following her latest run at Pontefract, but she's gone close off higher ratings before.

Bingoo (3.35 Perth)

The James Moffatt-trained eight-year-old has disappointed on his last two starts, but could be overpriced now he drops in class. He completed a hat-trick of wins when winning a deep handicap hurdle on soft ground at Aintree in December, but ran no race in the Morebattle Hurdle before being pulled up in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival. This is far calmer waters and he's been eased to just 3lb above his last winning mark. If the ground stays soft then it's in his favour too, given four of his five wins have come on those conditions or worse.

